Expected surge in delta cases continues to worry HSE

The HSE says a surge in Delta cases will severely limit its ability to deliver non covid care again.

It's worried that scheduled appointments will have to be cut to deal with an influx of virus patients.

However it's admitted that Ireland is in a different place now, as the vaccination programme offers a defence.

The comments come as Ireland has the fourth highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the EU at 121 cases per 100,000 people, with 534 new cases confirmed yesterday.

South Inishowen meanwhile, once again has the country's highest rate of Covid-19 at over seven times the national average.

The Director of Public Health in the North West Anthony Breslin says caution is needed with the delta variant, even amongst the vaccinated population..............