€85,000 allocated to Donegal community & voluntary groups

It has been announced today that seven Donegal community and voluntary groups will receive €85,000 from the Government as a part of a €4.5 million nationwide funding programme to help community and voluntary groups recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cara House Family Resource Centre in Letterkenny received €30,000, the Swilly Mulroy Community Development Project received €15,107, the Inver Community Centre got €12,071, Foresters Hall in Killybegs received €11,231, Pobal Eascarrach got €7,922, the Fanad Development Association received €5,000 and the Finn Valley Broadcasting Company was allocated €4,000.