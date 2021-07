Donegal's Under 20's are through to the Ulster Semi Final after they beat Tyrone 1-12 to 1-09 at Healy Park in Omagh.

Gary Duffy's side had led 1-10 to seven points 16 minutes into the second half before Tyrone scored 1-1 without reply.

Donegal then fired over two from Nathan Byrne and Johnny McGroddy, who fired over his fifth secured their win.

They will now play Monaghan in that Semi Final next weekend.

Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid report for Highland Radio Sport...