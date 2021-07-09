Donegal U20 v Tyrone LIVE Commentary

The Donegal U20’s meet Tyrone in an Ulster Championship derby this Friday evening at Healy Park in Omagh. Throw In 8pm and there’s full live match commentary available on highlandradio.com

Click on player to listen to Highland's Commentary with Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid.



Highland's coverage is in association with McKenna's Centra, Buncrana - Your number 1 choice for Deli, Home Bakery and Frank and Honest coffee, fill up and fuel up with Circle K plus there’s also great prices on household fuel.

