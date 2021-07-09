“Disappointing” to see Ballyshannon defibrillator unit damaged – Cllr Sweeny

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal Municipal District has criticised the vandalism of a emergency defibrillator unit at Mall Park in Ballyshannon.

Cllr Barry Sweeny says the outside casing of the unit was cracked, potentially as a result of someone kicking it, and that led to the entire unit having to be replaced as the defibrillator inside was compromised as a result of the case being damaged.

The cost of installing a new unit is estimated to be around €1,400, and the new unit is set to be installed soon.

Cllr Sweeny says that it was disappointing to see that a defibrillator unit was vandalised...