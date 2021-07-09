Derry confirm deal to bring Patrick McEleney back to the Brandywell

Derry City have confirmed that Patrick McEleney will join them at the end of the current season.

The 28-year old has signed a pre-contract agreement with his home town club and the Candystripes say they're negotiating with Dundalk to try and secure his signing this month.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says he's excited about McEleney's return to the Brandywell.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Patrick again and we are delighted to be bringing one of the best players in the country back to his hometown club”.

But Dundalk manager Vinny Perth has called Derry 'disgraceful' for making the announcement just minutes after the Lilywhites' 4-0 win against Newtown in the Europa Conference League last night.