Donegal County Council is to meet in special session today to discuss Mica.

The meeting was called by the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray as an opportunity for Councillors to seek answers to questions raised by constituents and to voice their own concerns over the defective block scandal.

The online meeting at 12 noon is open to members of the public also.

The meeting can be accessed via the below link:

