631 new Covid cases in ROI, 605 in NI

631 covid cases have been reported today in the Republic- the highest figure since April 1st.

50 people are in hospital with the virus, 15 of which are in ICU.

In Donegal, there were 620 cases in the two weeks up to midnight on Wednesday - That represents an incidence rate of 389.5, just over three times the national figure. Numerically, that's just over 10% of all the cases reported nationally, and the highest daily figure outside Dublin.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says today's figure is a cause of concerns and shows the disease is prevalent in communities again.

He's asking young people in particular if they are not vaccinated yet, to hold firm until they're vaccinated.

Northern Ireland has recorded its second highest number of Covid-19 cases in over five months.

605 people have tested positive over the past 24 hours - down slightly on yesterday's total.

No further deaths have been reported.

60 Covid patients are in hospital, with one in intensive care.