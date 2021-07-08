Watch FAI Cup Preview – Cockhill Celtc Manager Gavin Cullen

Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic meet St Mochta's in Dublin on Saturday afternoon in the qualifying round of the FAI Senior Cup.

The fixture presents Cockhill with their first competitive match since their final league game last year.

In the lead up, the Inishowen outfit have been playing friendlies while they have also bulked up on the player front, with it now seen as one of the strongest every squads assembled at Cockhill.

Manager Gavin Cullen says it's a great game to prepare for the season ahead...

