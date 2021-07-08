Watch: Daniel Magee leading Badminton Ireland to Tokyo

Away from the athletics track, there is other Donegal interest at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Daniel Magee is Badminton Ireland's High Performnace Director and is Team Leader for Japan.

Nhat Nguyen will be the only Irish player competing and he is joined by his coach Davus Elfriam.

Daniel's siblings Sam and Chloe Magee had hopes of making it the games but couldn't get the high end results needed to break into the Olympic placings.

The Raphoe native told Oisin Kelly he hopes Nhat will have a special moment at the games which will put the spotlight on the sport of Badminton.

Watch the full interview below:

