The Score – 08/07/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by Martin McHugh to look ahead to the Donegal v Derry and Tyrone v Cavan Ulster Senior Championship quarter finals this weekend.

On the soccer front, Ethan Boyle on Harps looking for a first win in six games against Waterford, while Gavin Cullen (Cockhill Celtic) and Jason Gibson (Bonagee Utd) discuss their upcoming FAI Cup qualifiers on Saturday against Leinster Senior League opposition.

And in our Olympic Preview we speak with Daniel Magee, Badminton Ireland's High Performance Director who is also the team lead for Tokyo.