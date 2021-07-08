South Inishowen still has the state’s highest Covid 19 incidence rate

South Inishowen once again has the state's highest rate of Covid 19 with an incidence rate up to last Monday of 880.8 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national rate over the same period of 121.8.

North Inishowen has the third highest rate in the state, Letterkenny has the fifth highest.

South Inishowen's incidence rate in the 14 days to Monday was 880.8 cases per 100,000 people, with its 197 cases representing a 44% increase on the previous week.

North Inishowen saw a 27% increase with 106 cases and an incidence rate of 624.9.

Letterkenny LEA had 110 cases, up 59%, and an incidence rate of 369.2, while Lifford Stranorlar's 59 cases reflected a 20% increase and a rate of 227.9.

The Milford area had 19 cases, up 18%, a rate of 138, while Glenties had 32 cases, up 52%, and a rate of 133.8.

Donegal's 20 cases meanwhile represented a 53% increase and a rate of 75.5.