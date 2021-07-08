Six reopening options being considered for indoor hospitality

By
News Highland
-

The government will consider six reopening options for indoor dining at its cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A further meeting between representatives of the hospitality sector and senior government officials was held today.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland says the talks focused on devising a system that allows only vaccinated people and those recovered from Covid, indoors.

Representatives were told primary legislation and regulations will be required to allow pubs operate indoors in certain circumstances.

