Progress may be slow but work ongoing – Mica homeowner representative

While frustration was expressed following the second meeting of the Defective Blocks Working Group yesterday, work is said to be ongoing to find solutions for affected homeowners as soon as possible.

After the meeting, campaigner Paddy Diver who is one of the homeowner representatives on the working group hit out at what he said was a lack of progress.

Fellow member of the working group, Eileen Doherty says while no definitive answers were forthcoming at the meeting, it was confirmed that the Department of Housing is working with other Departments to initially address four key areas including; upfront costs, alternative accomodation costs, planning related costs and support for vulnerable home applicants.

She told today's Nine til Noon Show that will progress appears slow, efforts are continuing: