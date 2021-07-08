PPS decision in relation to Soldier to judicially reviewed

The PPS has put its plan to drop murder charges against Soldier F on hold after the brother of one of the Bloody Sunday victims was given leave in the High Court to challenge the decision.

Soldier F had been charged with the murders of William McKinney and James Wray, as well as the attempted murder of five other people. The charges were to have been withdrawn at Derry Courthouse tomorrow, but the PPS has asked for that to be deferred after Michael McKinney was granted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision.