The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has risen by almost 100 over the past week.

It now stands at 471 - compared to 378 seven days ago.

581 new cases were reported yesterday, which is the highest since April 22nd.

Latest figures show there were 547 cases of Covid 19 reported in Donegal in the 14 days to Monday, giving an incidence rate of 343.6 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in the country.

The 5 day moving average of cases in the County is 51.