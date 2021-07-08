Gardai appeal to park smart when visiting coastal and scenic areas

Over €36 million in valuables have been stolen from cars between 2016 and 2020.

It's part of a warning from Gardai about securing cars which are parked along coastal and scenic locations this Summer.

60% of thefts from vehicles at locations associated with outdoor activities occur in the Summer months.

It's most likely to happen on weekends between 2pm and 7pm, according to Gardai.

Catalytic converters, cash, electronics, jewellery and tools are the items most targeted.

The average value of items stolen comes to €660 per incident, with half of that made up of cash.

Despite thefts from cars dropping by 22% in 2020, Gardai are urging motorists to secure their vehicle when parking in unattended car parks in coastal and scenic locations.