FAI Cup Preview – Bonagee United Manager Jason Gibson

Ulster Senior League runners up Bonagee United play in the qualifying round of the FAI Senior Cup on Saturday when the take on Maynooth Town University in Kildare (Kick Off 2pm).

With the Leinster Senior League already started Bonagee could be on the back foot before the game kicks off as the Letterkenny club are still weeks from the start of their USL campaign and have being playing numerous friendlies in a bid to get themselves match sharp.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Bonagee Manager Jason Gibson says they have nothing to lose come the weekend and that their preparations have been good for a game that is out of season...