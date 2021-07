Finn Harps have already beaten Waterford twice this season but a victory against them on Friday could prove to be the most important win of the year.

Three points at Finn Park for the home side would open up the gap to the bottom two to ten points and could also reduce the distance to the sides above them.

It’s been six games without a win for Harps but former Waterford player, now with the blue of Harps Ethan Boyle told Diarmaid Doherty they can bounce back with a win on Friday...