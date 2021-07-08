Donegal League season to kick off 15th August

The Executive Committee of the Donegal Junior League met this week to formulate the 2021/2022 League Season.

Applications were received from all teams as per those who applied at the start of the 2020/2021 season apart from Eany Celtic who will not be part of the League when the new season commences.

The only other difference will be the absence of a reserve team from Drumkeen United F.C.

The Executive have decided that there is now no need for the newly proposed Saturday Division Three and the other clubs who were to be part of it have all been placed within the League's Saturday Division Two.

Saturday Division One will have twelve teams while Saturday Division Two will consist of eleven teams.

As for the Sunday Divisions the Premier Division and Division Two will have the usual ten teams while Division One will have eleven teams.

Both the Brian Mc Cormick Cup and Downtown Cup will be played on an Area League basis.

The winners of each Area will then progress to the Semi-Finals later in the Season.

These Area Leagues will be fully completed prior to the start of the Leagues proper.

The Brian Mc Cormick Cup - Area Leagues - will start on Sunday 15th August.

The Downtown Cup - Area Leagues - will start on Saturday 21st August.

The Donegal League will start on Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th September 2021.