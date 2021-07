The Department of Education has granted funding to a Carrigart school to test for Mica.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has confirmed that emergency works have been approved for Scoil Eoin Baiste, Carrigart for Fabric Defects Testing costs for Mica.

5 schools in Donegal in total have applied to the Department of Education for emergency funding to cover costs of an engineers report.

Deputy McHugh is advising schools in a similar situation to apply to the Department of Education: