A further 534 Covid cases have been reported in the Republic today, with six more Covid related deaths over the past week, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 5,006.

North of the border, the number of cases is higher than the Republic, with 627 new cases today and no additional covid related deaths.

Latest figures show that in the two weeks to midnight on Tuesday, Donegal had a 14 day incidence rate of 359.9 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 121.8.