Watch GAA Preview: Declan Bonner hopeful on Michael Murphy

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has indicated that he will have a full deck available for Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter final against Derry in Ballybofey.

Odhran McNiallais has overcome the injury which ruled him out of the Down game while Michael Murphy looks set to be ready for the MacCumhaill Park clash.

Murphy was seen as a doubt after coming off at Pairc Esler with a tight hamstring, a recurrence of the injury from the Monaghan league game.

In the match preview with Oisin Kelly, The Donegal boss say he is very hopeful Michael will be playing on Sunday.