Watch: English & Flanagan gear up for Tokyo Olympics

As Finn Valley AC celebrates their 50th year, the Stranolar based club have three athletes heading for this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games.

50k Walker Brendan Boyce is going to a third games, Mark English will run the Olympic 800ms for a second time while Eilish Flanagan makes her games debut in the 3000m Steeplechase.

English and Flanagan's qualification came on the 11th hour during the final night of qualifying.

Mark broke the 26 year long Irish 800 record in Spain, running 1:44.71 to get an automatic spot after a hectic schedule in the weeks leading to the close of qualifying.

On the same Tuesday but in Switzerland, Eilish Flanagan finished 2nd in the Steeplechase to slot herself into the ranking position that sealed her place on the plane.

In August 1971, Finn Valley AC was formed and 50 years later they celebrate with three athletes heading to an Olympics.

Patsy McGonagle says its a huge honour for the club.

