A special meeting of Donegal County Council will convene on Friday to discuss the ongoing concerns relating to Mica.

The meeting was called by the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray as an opportunity for Councillors to seek answers to questions raised by constituents and to voice their own concerns over the defective block scandal.

Councillor Murray says among numerous issues, questions over the council's social homes which may be affected by Mica need answered: