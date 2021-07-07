Road works to address crash black spot in Milford

Donegal County Council is set to begin works on a junction in the Milford area, that has become notorious for a number of road traffic incidents in recent year.

€30,000 was recently allocated for the works at the Church Road junction to begin, which will include the tightening of bends and the roads leading to the junction which will force drivers to slow down.

Cllr Liam Blaney brought forward a motion urging Donegal County Council to apply for funding to carry out works at the junction, he's hopeful that the vital works can now begin shortly: