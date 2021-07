A managed reopening plan is urgently needed to ensure Ireland’s airline industry has a future, according to a Midlands North West MEP.

It as work continues to restore the Donegal to Dublin regional route previously operated by Stobart Air.

The tender process for an interim airline provider is ongoing and a formal announcement is expected next week.

The European Parliament is debating whether the EU can offer more support for the industry, but MEP, Colm Markey says reopening is the key: