New Digital Tourism Brochure launched for Donegal

Pictured at Glenveagh National Park launching the online Donegal Tourism brochure. L-R Andrew Speer, District Conservation Officer at National Parks and Wildlife Service; Paul Diver, Irish Hotels Federation Donegal branch Chair; Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager at Fáilte Ireland and Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development at Donegal County Council.

Donegal tourism industry join forces to launch new digital brochure to encourage visitors to Discover Donegal

On Tuesday, 6th July, 2021 Fáilte Ireland and Donegal County Council launched Donegal’s digital brochure to showcase the very best of the county.

Developed by Fáilte Ireland, Donegal County Council and the local tourism industry as part of the work of the Donegal Destination Recovery Taskforce, the new digital brochure brings together a wide range of experiences from across Donegal to make trip planning easy for the visitor.

The new digital brochure will be promoted on www.govisitdonegal.com and the rich content will be used over the summer months on the Discover Ireland social media channels as part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ domestic marketing campaign.

The link to the digital brochure and associated assets will be available for local tourism businesses to use on their websites and social media channels to encourage visitors to come to Donegal and help them to plan their trip. With the environment and sustainability in mind, a limited amount of printed promotional material with QR codes for the digital brochure will also be distributed to tourism businesses to make it easy for visitors to access information on what to see and do once they arrive.

Speaking about the new brochure, Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager at Fáilte Ireland, said:

“With its rugged coastline, beautiful beaches and historic sites, Donegal is the perfect place to start or end a journey along the Wild Atlantic Way. The new digital brochure captures this range of experiences excellently and will make it easy for anyone visiting Donegal to plan a fantastic trip. Developed in collaboration with the local tourism industry, the digital brochure will help businesses to highlight the standout experiences in Donegal to potential visitors and those planning trips to the county, while encouraging visitors to see more of the area and increase visitor dwell time when they arrive.”

Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development at Donegal County Council, added:

“Whether visitors use the digital brochure to plan their trip before travelling to Donegal, or once they are already staying in the area, it will help highlight the wide variety of things to see and to do. Tourism businesses across the county are ready to welcome visitors and the brochure will be a great addition in attracting visitors and encouraging them to stay longer.”

Paul Diver, Irish Hotels Federation Donegal branch Chair, said:

“The new digital brochure will be very useful for tourism businesses as they can use it on their websites and social media channels to showcase what we have to offer across Donegal to potential visitors. The printed promotional material with QR codes will also make it easy for our visitors and guests to plan what they are going to see and do while they are here.”

