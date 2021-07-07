“I’m as frustrated as ever I could be” – Diver

A Mica campaigner in Donegal has expressed frustration at what he says is a lack of progress being made by the Defective Blocks Working Group established by Minister Darragh O'Brien following last month's demonstration in Dublin.

Paddy Diver of 100% Redress No Less is one of the Donegal homeowner representatives on the working group, which met today for the second time.

After the meeting this afternoon, he took to social media to say he had hoped to see movement on a number of issues, including the upfront costs for testing and the need for accomodation for people whose houses become uninhabitable.

However, in a video posted on Twitter, he said no progress was made..............