Full Capacity Protocol implemented at LUH

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented this evening at Letterkenny University Hospital following what Saolta says has been an extremely busy week at the Emergency Department, with high numbers of people attending.

As a result, they say, there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital, leading to long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

Patients are being asked to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Saolta statement in full -

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this week with high numbers of people attending.

There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

The full capacity protocol has been implemented.

We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, we ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This is to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED and to comply with any COVID-19 screening processes.