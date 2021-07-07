CPO agreed for Three School Campus site in Buncrana

An Bord Pleanala has approved a Compulsory Purchase order for a site for the long awaited Three School Campus in Buncrana.

The site, which is just over 10 acres in size, is opposite what is known locally as 'The General's Shop' on the left of the Causeway Road as you leave Buncrana heading towards Carndonagh.

It's intended that three schools, Crana College, Colaiste Chinneal Eoin and Gaelscoil Bun Chranna will be located at the site.

Local Councillor and Donegal ETB member Cllr Rena Donaghey says it's a significant decision......