581 new cases of Covid 16 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

As of 8 o'clock this morning, 60 patients were hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

There were 547 cases of Covid 19 reported in Donegal in the 14 days to Monday, giving an incidence rate of 343.6 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in the state.

That compares to a national average of 117.7.

570 new cases of Covid 19 were reported in Northern Ireland today, with no new Covid related deaths.