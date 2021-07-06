North will not follow England’s “reckless” re-opening plan: O’Neill

The North's Deputy First Minister has described Boris Johnson's plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions in England as "reckless".

Michelle O'Neill said there are no plans to end the use of face masks in Northern Ireland and she is "not prepared to go to the end of the line" with easing restrictions.

The British Prime Minister said this week he is confident the majority of the remaining Covid restrictions in England can be lifted from the 19th of July.

This will include making face masks voluntary and ending social distancing.

Speaking to media earlier, the Deputy First Minister was asked if a similar approach would be considered in the North: