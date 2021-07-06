Minister criticised for not meeting Mna Tí

Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers has been criticised for not meeting with Mna Tí during a recent visit to Donegal.

Minister Chambers is coordinating the compensation package to be announced for Gaeltacht areas hit by the fact that for a second year, students will not be attending Irish colleges as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig helped set up a representative body for the women who look after the students while they are in the area.

He says they are not getting the respect they deserve..............