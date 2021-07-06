Killybegs Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan launched today

Donegal County Council and the Killybegs Regeneration Group have announced the Killybegs Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan, which proposes a series of works and upgrades to Killybegs town centre in the coming years, which are currently scheduled to be fully completed by 2035.

The works proposed are set to be funded by Bord Iascaigh Mhara's Fisheries' Local Action Groups (FLAG) scheme, with Donegal County Council matching the FLAG funding.

The Killybegs Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan includes a total of 11 projects in the town centre, including a proposed riverwalk, a boardwalk along the coast, a weighbridge coffee house, the repurposing of the Action Hall building as a craft brewery, as well as enhancing the northern arrival into the town with a proposed "Welcome Quarter" as well as a grand staircase to St Mary's Church.

The main goals of the regeneration project include revitalising the town centre, making Killybegs a more attractive tourism destination, providing more areas for pedestrianised and cyclist-friendly areas, and developing Killybegs into a heritage town.