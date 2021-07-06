Joint council deputation to push for CODA support in Dublin

A deputation of councillors from Derry and Donegal is to travel to Dublin to lobby on behalf of City of Derry Airport.

The issue was raised at a recent North West Regional Development Group meeting by Derry and Strabane Cllr Sandra Duffy.

She told the meeting it is absolutely vital that the Irish government meets the commitment contained in the New Decade New Approach Agreement to support the airport, given that 40% of its passengers come from the Donegal area.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson says it's vital that the two councils are seen to speak with one voice.............