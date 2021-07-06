Insurance savings must be passed on to customers – Doherty

Consumers are not benefiting from the reduction in personal injury claim payouts according to the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

Payouts have reduced by an average of 50 percent since new guidelines were introduced in April.

Cabinet Ministers are considering a report by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board this morning and will be given an update on plans to cut the cost of premiums for policy-holders.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has introduced a Dail bill which would force insurers to pass on savings. in line with the situation in the UK.

He says it's passage through the Oireachtas is being slowed by government, and that needs to change...........