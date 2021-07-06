Harps to have 200 supporters

Finn Harps play Waterford in Ballybofey in the League of Ireland Premier Division on Friday night

It's another big game for Ollie Horgan's side and last night Harps confirmed that up to 200 supporters will be accommodated for this one.

There have been fans allowed in to watch the games against Derry City and Longford in recent weeks but with the number now increasing to 200 in line with Government guidance, Harps say a small number of tickets will be available after other club's Match Pass Holders have taken up their allocation.

An initial allocation will be made available to members of the 500 Club for a 24 hour period in advance of issuing for general sale.

500 Club members will be contacted by email with details on how to purchase these tickets.

Supporters who wish to be added to a standby list for any available tickets are requested to email tickets@finnharps.ie to register their interest. In the event that tickets are made available for general sale they will be allocated by a ballot to those on this standby list. Tickets will be limited to two per person in all cases.

Friday night's match will kick off at the earlier time of 5.45pm.