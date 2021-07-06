Georgie Kelly named Player of the Month

Donegal's Georgie Kelly has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for June.

With 12 league goals this season, the 24-year-old Bohemians striker tops the Premier Division scoring charts.

Kelly had an impressive month - bagging four in one night as the Gypsies put Drogheda United to the sword as well as the winner against rivals Shamrock Rovers.

“It’s nice to win the award,” said Kelly.

“We have performed well as a club this month so to get that little bit of recognition is great.

“I think it has taken us time to gel. At the start of the season, we struggled and results weren’t going our way.“I was confident that once we did gel we’d become more fluid and create more chances. In the last number of weeks, we’ve done that and the goals back that up.”

The former UCD, Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic man is in his first campaign with Bohs and can’t speak highly enough of management team Keith Long and Trevor Croly.“Trevor is brilliant,” he adds. “Technically, he is as good as I’ve seen. When it comes to the fine details, Trevor gets it bang on.“It’s also about installing confidence in the players, which is a very subjective thing but both Keith and him do it really well.”

Will Patching of Derry City was runner-up in the voting, while Kelly’s team-mate Ross Tierney came in third.