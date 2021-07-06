Four Donegal Ladies named in Division 1 Team of the League

The Lidl Teams of the 2021 Ladies National Football Leagues which were selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All Star committee have been revealed.

Semi Finalists Donegal have four named in the Division 1 fifteen, They are Geraldine McLaughlin, Karen Guthrie, Katy Herron and Evelyn McGinley.

Runners-up Cork lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with six players selected and Champions Dublin have five.

In total, there are five survivors from the 2019 selection, with Cork trio Shauna Kelly, Melissa Duggan and Orla Finn included again in the 2021 team, along with Dublin’s Martha Byrne and Donegal’s Karen Guthrie.