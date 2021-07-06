Eastwood urges Taoiseach to extend Mica scheme to NI owners

Foyle MP and SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has urged Taoiseach Micheál Martin to amend the Mica redress scheme to help Northern families whose second homes in the Republic have been affected by Mica.

Mr Eastwood says his office has been inundated with calls from people in Derry who will not be able to avail of the Irish State’s redress scheme because it is not their primary residence.

He says people who, in good faith, put a lot of time, money and effort into creating a home are now left with very few options.

Mr Eastwood said he was particularly touched by the story of Ellen and Philip Mc Daid, who have a house in Dunree.

Earlier today, they spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show..............