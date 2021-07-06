Championship win would be huge for Tyrone – Fergal Logan

Tyrone's hopes of a championship run starts on Saturday against the defending Ulster Champions Cavan at Healy Park in Omagh.

The Red Hands will look to make home advantage count in what is the first championship outing for the new Tyrone management of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher.

Both sides enter another championship outing off the back of disappointing results with Cavan relegated in the league and Tyrone suffering a 16 point beating by Kerry in Killarney.

Cathal McShane is back in full training and could feature this weekend but Darragh Canavan is in a race against time to recover from the ankle injury.

Fergal Logan knows a championship win would restart the season for his side...

Dublin and Kerry were again the stand out teams from the earlier part of the season with some suggesting the gap between the top two and the rest hasn't changed.

Tyrone Captain Padraig Hampsey feels only the championship will tell if that is the case again...