397 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by NPHET in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

54 patients are now in hospital in the virus, with 16 of those being in intensive care.

Donegal's incidence rate of Covid-19 continues to skyrocket, with the latest figures from the HSE saying that Donegal's Covid-19 incidence rate now stands at 342.4 per 100,000 people, over 100 more than the next worst county. The Donegal rate of 342.4 compares to the national average of 115.5 cases per 100,000.