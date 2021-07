The Tánaiste has said an increase to one or two thousand new cases of Covid-19 per day would not be a reason to panic.

Cabinet Ministers were presented with updated forecasts from the Department of Health this morning.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said even a trebling of current ICU numbers, would see fewer than 50 people in intensive care with Covid.

Minister Varadkar has said there will be an increase in the number of new cases: