Senator Flynn is first Traveller community member to chair Seanad session

Senator Eileen Flynn has became the first member of the Traveller community to chair a session of Seanad Éireann this morning.

Cathaoirleach of the upper house, Senator Mark Daly, appointed Eileen Flynn as temporary chair a number of weeks ago.

In this role, Senator Flynn will now step in for the Cathaoirleach in his absence, possessing most of the powers of the chair, although she cannot expel members.

Senator Daly earlier handed over the reigns to Senator Flynn to Chair a sitting of the Seanad for the first time: