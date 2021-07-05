McLoone steps down as Director of Finn Harps

Paul McLoone has stepped away as a Director of Finn Harps FC following a four year term. McLoone spearheaded the revitalization of the new stadium project and during his term Harps were awarded a grant of €304,000 from the Dept. of Sport in 2018 for design team fees with a further €3.991m approved for capital works in April this year.

‘I retired from my day job ten years ago and like most retirees I am now busier than ever so as I hit 67 in a few months I am merely scaling back on work commitments. Four years was always my commitment to Harps and I’m glad to see that the stadium project is now in good shape. Following the announcement in April of this year the team is now in discussions with both the FAI and Donegal Co. Council to secure additional funding for the project whilst Minister Chambers visited the site on the 4th June last and reiterated his and the Department’s commitment to getting the stadium built.

The Harps Board are now about to undertake a major fundraising drive and with the support of the Donegal public there is no doubt the stadium will be ready on schedule for the 2024 season’ stated McLoone.

‘I am of course first and foremost a Harps fan’ added McLoone. ‘ It is my intention to stay involved with the Club but in a different capacity such as a Supporters trust or especially with initiatives on the new stadium. I have been hugely impressed with the commitment of our fans, volunteers, academy, staff and players and really look forward to seeing Harps having a team in the new Women’s National Senior League in the coming seasons. I wish Chairman Sean Quinn and the Board every success with their fundraising efforts and like every fan I look forward to getting behind Ollie and the team in their endeavours to retain Premier Division status’.