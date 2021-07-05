Further delays for indoor hospitality would cause “carnage” – restaurant owner

A Donegal restaurant owner has said any further delay to the full re-opening of indoor dining and hospitality after July the 19th would cause carnage for the restaurant industry.

Linda Boyle, co-owner of the Fusion Food Truck and Restaurant in Killybegs, had planned to gather as a part of a demonstration of restaurant owners in Dublin today as hospitality industry leaders met with government, but that protest has now been postponed until a later date.

She says that there is no logic to the disparity in legislation between hotels and other areas within the hospitality industry...