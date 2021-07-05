Donegal animal welfare charities net €46,000 in Government funding

Four Donegal animal welfare charities received a total of €46,000 in funding last year from the Government as a part of the Animal Welfare Grant Programme for Registered Animal Charities.

Animals in Need CLG in Donegal Town received €28,000, the ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Ramelton got €6,000, TNR Donegal in Buncrana received €1,000, and the Twin Towns Lost and Found Dogs charity in Killygordon received €11,000 in funding from the Government as a part of the scheme.

Applications for the scheme have opened again for this year, and are open to any registered charity that provides animal welfare services in the Republic of Ireland. More information on applying can be found online on the Government website at this link: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/e881c-animal-welfare/#funding-to-animal-welfare-organisations