Two Sligo Rovers players have been ruled out of the first leg of their Europa Conference League first-round match against Hafnarfjarðar.

The club has said one player tested positive for Covid-19 in a case traced to outside the club and that they had no contacts within the club.

A second player continues to test negative for Covid-19 but was deemed a close contact of a case outside of the club and is self-isolating this week.

The first leg of the match is being played in Iceland this Thursday.