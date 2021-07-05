Bus Eireann unveil 5 new Donegal and Derry Expressway buses

Bus Eireann have revealed 5 new Expressway buses that will be put into use on routes in Donegal, as well as Sligo and Derry.

The new buses will service the Donegal to Sligo route, as well as the Derry to Galway route, and they are a part of a new nationwide fleet of 30 buses that will be deployed by Bus Eireann this year.

Bus Eireann also claim that the new buses will vastly improve their carbon emissions. Brian Connolly, the Regional Manager West for Bus Eireann claims:

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to the service, improving the customer experience and reducing our carbon footprint. The newer diesel engines emit 90% less nitrous oxides than the vehicles we will retire out of the fleet, and 70% less hydrocarbons."

They say that the new buses will replace roughly 20% of their current fleet of vehicles, and that they have also invested an extra €2.5 million euro into a new online booking system, MyExpressway, that will allow for advanced seat reservations as well as contactless methods of payment.